LERRO

CARMELLA (nee Pietrolungo)

Passed away May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four children: Anna Lerro, Patricia Lerro, John Lerro (Patricia), Michael Lerro (Terry), three grandsons: John Pasquale Lerro, Nicholas Lerro, and Dominic Lerro, and many nieces and nephews. Carmella worked at John Lerro Candy Store for 77 years, starting on June 14, 1943. John Lerro Candy was established in 1916 and has been in business for 104 years. It was at the candy store where she met her husband, Pasquale, who was her employer. They were married on June 5, 1948, and shared 60 happy years together as husband and wife until Pasquale's passing in 2008. Carmella continued to run the business, managing the store until her passing. She deeply loved her family and treasured her three grandsons, whose pictures are prominently displayed throughout the store. Carmella loved working every day and enjoyed seeing her customers, many of whom she got to know very well. Carmella was a lifelong resident of South Philly and parishioner of Saint Monica Parish, even graduating from Saint Monica Commercial School. She enjoyed cooking and received great pleasure from feeding both her family and anyone who came to visit. To her, food was love. (Cont.)



