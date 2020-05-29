CARMELLA (Pietrolungo) LERRO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CARMELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LERRO
CARMELLA (nee Pietrolungo)
Passed away May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four children: Anna Lerro, Patricia Lerro, John Lerro (Patricia), Michael Lerro (Terry), three grandsons: John Pasquale Lerro, Nicholas Lerro, and Dominic Lerro, and many nieces and nephews. Carmella worked at John Lerro Candy Store for 77 years, starting on June 14, 1943. John Lerro Candy was established in 1916 and has been in business for 104 years. It was at the candy store where she met her husband, Pasquale, who was her employer. They were married on June 5, 1948, and shared 60 happy years together as husband and wife until Pasquale's passing in 2008. Carmella continued to run the business, managing the store until her passing. She deeply loved her family and treasured her three grandsons, whose pictures are prominently displayed throughout the store. Carmella loved working every day and enjoyed seeing her customers, many of whom she got to know very well. Carmella was a lifelong resident of South Philly and parishioner of Saint Monica Parish, even graduating from Saint Monica Commercial School. She enjoyed cooking and received great pleasure from feeding both her family and anyone who came to visit. To her, food was love. (Cont.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral
12:15 PM
outside Saint Monica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved