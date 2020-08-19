1/
CARMEN DePASQUALE
DePASQUALE
CARMEN
Passed away on August 17, 2020. Devoted son of Mary (nee Ciancaglini) and the late Frank "Wimp" DePasquale. Beloved brother of Frank (late Lisa) DePasquale, Jr., Esq. and Michele (Jerry) Tripodi. Loving uncle of Jenna, Frank III, Giacomo, Michael, Anthony and Giavanna. Visitation Friday 9:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lisa DePasquale Art Award, c/o DePasquale Law Office, 2332 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19145 would be appreciated.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Monica Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
