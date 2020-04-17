|
|
FERRAIOLI
CARMEN
87, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Salerno, Italy in 1932, Mr. Ferraioli excelled in both academics and athletics as a youth. Exposure to the horrors of war in his early years left an indelible impression that motivated him his entire life. In 1952 his drive and ambition led him and his brother to the United States in search of opportunity. After only a few short months, Mr. Ferraioli joined the United States Army and trained in Germany for the Korean Conflict. Though his time in the United States was interrupted, based on his officer training exam results he was granted expedited United States citizen-ship - something Mr. Ferraioli treasured for the rest of his life. So began his journey in pursuit of the American Dream.
Upon returning to the United States Mr. Ferraioli began his U.S. education at Temple University, leveraging the GI Bill. Upon completing his degree in 1958, he began his career at Arthur Young & Company. After progressing with Arthur Young and becoming a CPA, Mr. Ferraioli joined RCA, one of his large audit clients at the time. After holding various executive financial positions with RCA, he completed his Master's Degree at the MIT Sloan School of Management in 1970. Shortly after completing his degree, Mr. Ferraioli returned to Arthur Young and was elevated to partner in only three years. During his tenure at Arthur Young, Mr. Ferraioli's practice included primarily large public international companies, many of which he brought to the firm. He was universally respected by his clients and partners for his thought leadership, talent development, business acumen and client management abilities. He was instrumental in creating a strong foundation in Philadelphia for Arthur Young's successor firm Ernst & Young LLP. After retiring from Ernst & Young in 1992, Mr. Ferraioli joined MagneTec as a financial executive prior to beginning full-time retirement.
His integrity and commitment to his family, partners, com-munity and his profession were unwavering. Mr. Ferraioli is difficult to describe without using superlatives. He was truly an uncommon man.
Mr. Ferraioli was a member of the AICPA and PICPA. He also served as President of the Financial Executives Institute Philadelphia Chapter and the Alfred P. Sloan Fellows, MIT.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Kathleen (Milione); children Carman Ferraioli (Steven), Maria Laura Bell (Robert), Kathleen Wagner (Joseph Morris), Alfred Ferraioli (Cheryl); and grand-children Nicholas Wagner and Erika, Madelyn and Abigail Ferraioli. He is also survived by his brother Alfredo Ferraioli (Marlene), Monrovia, MD.
The Funeral Service will be family only and scheduled at a later date. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.givnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020