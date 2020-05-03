Or Copy this URL to Share

CASCARELLI

CARMEN J.

Age 95, on April 27, 2020 of Tacony, Phila. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Adamo). Devoted father of Joseph (Elizabeth); cherished grandfather of Elizabeth M. Cascarelli, Francesca (Justin) Nomikos and Joseph Adamo (Meghan) Cascarelli. Loving grandfather of Niko, Penny, and Mila Rosalia Nomikos. Carmen was a proud member of Tacony Memorial Post #735 American Legion and Tacony-Mayfair Sons of Italy Lodge #447. Due to social precautions, Funeral and Interment private. In Carmen's memory perpetual mass cards would be appreciated.

