CARMEN J. CASCARELLI
CASCARELLI
CARMEN J.
Age 95, on April 27, 2020 of Tacony, Phila. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Adamo). Devoted father of Joseph (Elizabeth); cherished grandfather of Elizabeth M. Cascarelli, Francesca (Justin) Nomikos and Joseph Adamo (Meghan) Cascarelli. Loving grandfather of Niko, Penny, and Mila Rosalia Nomikos. Carmen was a proud member of Tacony Memorial Post #735 American Legion and Tacony-Mayfair Sons of Italy Lodge #447. Due to social precautions, Funeral and Interment private. In Carmen's memory perpetual mass cards would be appreciated.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
