CARMEN M. CAPANNA
CAPANNA
CARMEN M.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mullica Gardens Assisted Living in Mullica Hill, NJ. Mr. Capanna had been living in Swedesboro, NJ and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA. He worked as a Video Color Controller on the Mike Douglas Show for KYW TV in Philadelphia, PA. He also worked behind the scenes on the telecasts of the Philadelphia Phillies. Carmen was a WWII veteran, United States Army. He was past Chair of the King of Prussia chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons and was instrumental in establishing the Upper Merion Senior Service Center, and was their first President. Born in Waterford, NJ on March 6, 1921, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Giovanni (Zingerello) Capanna; and the husband of the late Margaret K. (Shea) Capanna, who died in 2012. Surviving is his loving family including a daugher, Linda R. Green and Son-In-Law, Michael W Green, both of Swedesboro, NJ and two grandsons, Michael C Green and Shawn B Green and his wife, Jenna and two great-grandchildren Molly and Jack. He was preceded in death by a son, Carmen M. Capanna, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carmen's Viewing at the BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, PA on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10 to 10:50 A.M. with a Funeral Service starting at 11 A.M. Interment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King of Prussia, PA. Please note that masks are required and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carmen's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America via
https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Condolences to the family at

www.bacchifh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
