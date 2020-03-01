|
|
DiRUSSO
CARMEN R. "CHUBBY"
Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee Baldino). Devoted father of Lea DiRusso (Amr Osman) and Carmen J. Di Russo (Simon Qiao). Loving grandfather of Alysa and Ashton. Loving son of Lena (nee Lombertino) and the late Victor DiRusso. Dear twin brother of Gerard DiRusso. Dear brother in-law of Angela (Anthony) Natale, JoAnn Baldino and Joseph Baldino; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve 6:30 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Wed. morn. 9 to 10 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St Richard's Church 18th and Pollock sts. Interment Private.
Share condolences at:www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020