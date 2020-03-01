Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Richard's Church
18th and Pollock Sts
CARMEN R. "CHUBBY" DiRUSSO


1944 - 2020
CARMEN R. "CHUBBY" DiRUSSO Notice
DiRUSSO
CARMEN R. "CHUBBY"


Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee Baldino). Devoted father of Lea DiRusso (Amr Osman) and Carmen J. Di Russo (Simon Qiao). Loving grandfather of Alysa and Ashton. Loving son of Lena (nee Lombertino) and the late Victor DiRusso. Dear twin brother of Gerard DiRusso. Dear brother in-law of Angela (Anthony) Natale, JoAnn Baldino and Joseph Baldino; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve 6:30 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Wed. morn. 9 to 10 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St Richard's Church 18th and Pollock sts. Interment Private.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
