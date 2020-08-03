1/1
Passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Born and raised in the Swampoodle section of Phila. Beloved wife of 56 years to William J. Coll Sr.; Loving mother of Charles (Jeanne), Jeanne St Clair, and William (Justine). Dear Mom Mom of 11 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. Sister of William. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was a graduate of Hallahan H.S., a phone operator at Aria Health for 25 years, an avid Phila. Phillies and Flyers fan, and traveled 8 times to the Emerald Isle of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Aug. 4th, 7-
