COLL





Passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Born and raised in the Swampoodle section of Phila. Beloved wife of 56 years to William J. Coll Sr.; Loving mother of Charles (Jeanne), Jeanne St Clair, and William (Justine). Dear Mom Mom of 11 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. Sister of William. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was a graduate of Hallahan H.S., a phone operator at Aria Health for 25 years, an avid Phila. Phillies and Flyers fan, and traveled 8 times to the Emerald Isle of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Aug. 4th, 7-to 9 P.M. atand Wednesday at St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149, 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Phila. Firefighters Widow Fund, 415 N. 5th St. Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated.

