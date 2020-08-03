1/1
CAROL A. (Zawacki) COLL
1942 - 2020
COLL
CAROL A. (nee Zawacki)


Passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Born and raised in the Swampoodle section of Phila. Beloved wife of 56 years to William J. Coll Sr.; Loving mother of Charles (Jeanne), Jeanne St Clair, and William (Justine). Dear Mom Mom of 11 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. Sister of William. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was a graduate of Hallahan H.S., a phone operator at Aria Health for 25 years, an avid Phila. Phillies and Flyers fan, and traveled 8 times to the Emerald Isle of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Aug. 4th, 7-
to 9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 and Wednesday at St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149, 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Phila. Firefighters Widow Fund, 415 N. 5th St. Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church,
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church,
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 2, 2020
Harry Beam
Neighbor
August 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 2, 2020
Dear Coll Family, I’m so very sorry to hear about Carol’s passing. She was a lovely lady - many pleasant memories of Barnett Street.
Jerry O&#8217;Neill Swindells
Neighbor
August 2, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Coll family. Words aren’t enough to express how wonderful of a human being Mrs. Coll was to her family and all who knew her. I’ll remember her for love of family, all things Irish, fun conversations, North Wildwood vacations at the Fontaine, and loyal Philly sports enthusiasm. So much of a sports fan that she would video tape Flyers games that conflicted with her work/family schedule. Much love to Mr. Coll, Will, Jeanne, Chal and extended family. Our prayers are with you.
Thomas Cella
Friend
