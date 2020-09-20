1/1
Carol A. MCLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Philadelphia, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, age 78. Beloved wife of Philip J. McLaughlin for 56 years; cherished mother of Phil (Gina), Michael (Ginny), Tom (Susan), and Kelli Maloney (George); and caring grandmother of Bobby (Dayna), Colin, John, Courtney, Michael, Kelsey, T.J., Ellie, Gavin, Ryan, and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Carol's Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM followed by her Memorial Service at 11:30AM at JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Road., 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union Local 22 in Carol's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. To donate please visit https://www.iaff22.org/ Services entrusted to John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
09:00 - 11:30 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
11:30 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved