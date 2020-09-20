Of Philadelphia, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, age 78. Beloved wife of Philip J. McLaughlin for 56 years; cherished mother of Phil (Gina), Michael (Ginny), Tom (Susan), and Kelli Maloney (George); and caring grandmother of Bobby (Dayna), Colin, John, Courtney, Michael, Kelsey, T.J., Ellie, Gavin, Ryan, and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Carol's Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM followed by her Memorial Service at 11:30AM at JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Road., 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union Local 22 in Carol's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. To donate please visit https://www.iaff22.org/
Services entrusted to John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home.