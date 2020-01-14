|
|
BUCHANAN-ROMANCIK
CAROL ANN
Age 70, on January 5, 2020, of Katy TX, formerly of Upper Darby. Survived by her brothers, William (Nancy), and Robert (Dorothy) Buchanan; and her sister, Kathleen Miller. Also survived by her cousin, Denise Flanagan and 12 nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Sat., 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020