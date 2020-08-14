1/1
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on August 11, 2020, at age 83. She was the beloved wife of George R. Loving mother of Alison G. Shoemaker (James) and Brian R. Peers (Crysta). She is also survived by 4 adoring grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, Mitchell and Nolan. Sister of Lawrence Bradford (Noreen) of Royal Oak, MI. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1958 and married her college sweetheart. She and George had just celebrated their 62 nd wedding anniversary on August 2nd. Carol loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She looked forward to summer vacations in Avalon, NJ and winter vacations in Florida. Carol loved the holidays and always made them special for everyone. She had a very generous and loving spirit. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service Mon., 11 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.), North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Funeral Home Mon. after 10 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.