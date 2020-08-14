1/1
CAROL B. (Bradford) PEERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEERS
CAROL B. (nee Bradford)


Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on August 11, 2020, at age 83. She was the beloved wife of George R. Loving mother of Alison G. Shoemaker (James) and Brian R. Peers (Crysta). She is also survived by 4 adoring grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, Mitchell and Nolan. Sister of Lawrence Bradford (Noreen) of Royal Oak, MI. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1958 and married her college sweetheart. She and George had just celebrated their 62 nd wedding anniversary on August 2nd. Carol loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She looked forward to summer vacations in Avalon, NJ and winter vacations in Florida. Carol loved the holidays and always made them special for everyone. She had a very generous and loving spirit. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service Mon., 11 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.), North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Funeral Home Mon. after 10 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved