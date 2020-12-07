1/1
Carol (McGoldrick) Baldwin
born December 2, 1938, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In her youth, Carol studied at Transfiguration of Our Lord and West Catholic Girls' High School, both in West Philadelphia, and then continued her education with courses at Villanova University. She spent summers as a lifeguard at the Sherwood Recreation Center where she met her husband, Jim Baldwin. After their wedding in 1959, Carol worked as a teacher in Baltimore until giving birth to the first of their 7 children. For all Jim's ambition and career growth, Carol provided an anchor of stability and nurturing for their large family as they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1970 and then back to Philadelphia in 1985. As a wife and mother, she was the image of selflessness and humor. In her free moments, she harbored a lifelong love of tennis and spent many afternoons on the court. During her later years, Carol devoted herself to televised matches and never missed the U.S. Open on Labor Day. She was a phenomenal grandmother to 18 children for whom she always stocked the pantry with favorite snacks. She never faltered in her piety, nor her commitment to treat others with loving kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Coleen; and her brother, Robert. She is survived by 6 children, Erin, Kelly, Kerry, Courtney, Martin, and Tim; siblings, James, Allie, Thomas, Lois, and Daniel; her 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
