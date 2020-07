DORTONE





Carol Dortone, known to friends and family as "Joyce", of Bryn Mawr, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 94 years.She was born June 1, 1926 to George and Katherine Ferguson. She was 1 of 7 children. Joyce enjoyed cooking, shopping and going to lunch, playing cards, the casino, playing the piano but most of all her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete. She is survived by her 3 daughters Patricia Warnock Haney (Jim), Judith Russell (Ron), Pamela Grabell (Ken), 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, one sister Jean Kramer, and many nieces and nephews.Due to COVID 19 a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. www.danjolell.com