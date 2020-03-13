|
|
LUTY
CAROL (nee Markford)
On March 10, 2020, of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved wife of Robert P. Luty. Devoted mother of Tim and the late Matthew Luty. Loving grandmother of Ezra, Adam and Sofia. Sister of the late Leonard F. Markford, Jr. Dear aunt of Judy M. Gitomer (Mike), Vanessa L. Reagan (John) and Kenneth Markford (Laura). Relatives and friends are invited on Wed., March 18th, to a Visitation at 9:30 A.M. with Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Penns-wood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020