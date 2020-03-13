The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
CAROL LUTY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
31 Pennswood Rd.
Bryn Mawr, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL LUTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL (Markford) LUTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL (Markford) LUTY Notice
LUTY
CAROL (nee Markford)


On March 10, 2020, of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved wife of Robert P. Luty. Devoted mother of Tim and the late Matthew Luty. Loving grandmother of Ezra, Adam and Sofia. Sister of the late Leonard F. Markford, Jr. Dear aunt of Judy M. Gitomer (Mike), Vanessa L. Reagan (John) and Kenneth Markford (Laura). Relatives and friends are invited on Wed., March 18th, to a Visitation at 9:30 A.M. with Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Penns-wood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now