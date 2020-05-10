MELFE
CAROL (nee Kaufmann)
on May 7, 2020 of Aldan, PA passed away at Manor Care Nursing home. Beloved wife of Charles J. Melfe, Loving mother of Debra (William) Jewell and Joseph (Denise) Melfe. Loving grandmother of Erica, Tara, Taylor, Noah and Ethan. Due to the current pandemic, services private. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. O'LEARY F.H. SPRINGFIELD
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.