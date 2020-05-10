CAROL (Kaufmann) MELFE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELFE
CAROL (nee Kaufmann)
on May 7, 2020 of Aldan, PA passed away at Manor Care Nursing home. Beloved wife of Charles J. Melfe, Loving mother of Debra (William) Jewell and Joseph (Denise) Melfe. Loving grandmother of Erica, Tara, Taylor, Noah and Ethan. Due to the current pandemic, services private. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. O'LEARY F.H. SPRINGFIELD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved