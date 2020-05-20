STEELMAN
CAROL
73, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. Born in Phila., PA, Carol was one of six children of Eugene and Florence Rudolph. Carol earned her Bachelor's degree in Communi-cation Sciences and Disorders from Penn State University and her Master's degree from Temple University in Speech, Language and Hearing Science. With her degrees and certification of CCC-SLP, for over forty years Carol worked as a Speech Language Pathologist to help enhance the quality of life through improving com-munication for many individuals.
Carol enjoyed gardening with the Saint Gregory's gardeners, sailing, skiing, golfing, stamping, going out to lunch with her girlfriends, playing in the handbell choir, discussing books she read at book club, watching Penn State football games and spending time with her daughters and grand-children.
She is survived by her daughters Jennifer and Sarah, granddaughters Aubrey and England, grandson Luke, sister Lynne and brothers Eugene and Richard.
There will be a memorial service in the summer at Saint Gregory's Episcopal Church 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33432. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/;), the Gardeners of Saint Gregory's Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.