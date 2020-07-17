1/
CAROL V. (Luria) MILLER
MILLER
CAROL V. (nee Luria)
July 15, 2020. Wife of Larry, mother of Rhonda Miller and the late Adam Miller. Carol was Assistant to the Chief of Surgery at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York and Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She was also an Assistant to Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Albert Einstein Medical Center ND. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday 10 A.M. precisely at The Mount Sharon Cem. (Sec. M), 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
