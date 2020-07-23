SHANISMrs. Shanis passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Shanis, Esq., mother of Jonathan (Dr. Jacqueline) Price, Jennifer Price, Esq. (Mitchell Cohen), Dr. Donald (Dr. Bonnie) Shanis, Dr. Harry "Hal" Shanis (Dr. Julie Stone), and Nona Shanis (Dr. Sandy) Melnick. Grandmother of Lindsey Price, David Price, Dylan Cohen, Jenna Shanis (Steven Jaffe), Dr. Dana Shanis (Will Pietrangelo), Dr. Rachel (Ryan) Balogh, Steven (Megan) Melnick and Bodie Shanis. Great-grand-mother of Bowie and Seneca Jaffe, and Olive Melnick.Carole had a distinguished career as a designer and Philanthropist. She and her late husband Joseph were involved in the arts in the city of Philadelphia. She was President of the Philadelphia Art Alliance which merged with University of the Arts in 2017. She and Joseph supported various organizations in the City and served on their Boards, including the Phila-delphia Orchestra, MANNA, Curtis Institute of Music, Friends of Rittenhouse Square, Kimmel Center for Performing Arts, and hosted the Marian Anderson Award dinner for many years with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Taylor, and Quincy Jones. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.Graveside Services were held Monday at West Laurel Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made payable to: "University of the Arts Art Alliance" Send to: University of the Arts Office of Advance-ment Att: Andrew Pack 320 So. Broad St., Phila., PA 19102.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



