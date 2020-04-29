|
SNYDER
CAROLE R. (nee Jordan)
Age 77, of Bensalem, passed away April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Snyder. Devoted mother of Andrea and James J. (Amanda). Loving grand-mother of Samantha and James F. She was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Creighton, Joanne Jordan, and Terry Kazarnowicz. Also survived by her nephew, nieces, and many friends. Due to the current health crisis, Service and Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will take place with immediate family only.
FLUEHR F.H. - 215-639-3130
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020