1/
CAROLINE ELLEN PERFIDIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERFIDIO
CAROLINE ELLEN
Of Kissimmee, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on August 14, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas Perfidio. She was involved in local politics, acting as Democrat Ward Committee-woman until 1986, when she became a dedicated Republican for the remainder of her life. She was affectionately known as "the warden" and was a friend and mother figure to many neighborhood children.
She is survived by her daughter and five sons: Carol (John) Merrill; Rich (Kate); Tommy (Sharon); George; Danny; Jim (Debbie). She is also survived by her devoted sister Rose Hallermeier Brietenstine (Alan) of Hudson, FL, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved