PERFIDIO

CAROLINE ELLEN

Of Kissimmee, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on August 14, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas Perfidio. She was involved in local politics, acting as Democrat Ward Committee-woman until 1986, when she became a dedicated Republican for the remainder of her life. She was affectionately known as "the warden" and was a friend and mother figure to many neighborhood children.

She is survived by her daughter and five sons: Carol (John) Merrill; Rich (Kate); Tommy (Sharon); George; Danny; Jim (Debbie). She is also survived by her devoted sister Rose Hallermeier Brietenstine (Alan) of Hudson, FL, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.



