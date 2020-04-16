Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINE O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINE M. (Hauck) O'BRIEN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLINE M. (Hauck) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN
CAROLINE M. (nee Hauck)
On April 14, 2020, of Runne-mede. Age 89. Beloved wife of Albert O'Brien for 70 years. Devoted mother of Carol Dzienis (John). Loving grandmom of Shawn (Alison) and Travis Dzienis. Great-grandmom of Conner Dzienis. Dear sister of Emma Kawczak and the late Albert Hauck, Jr. Sister-in-law of Florence Rodgers, Gertrude Derrick and the late Ivenus O'Brien, Gordon O'Brien, and Jack O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Caroline was a long time member of Chews United Methodist Church and a lunch aid at Bing-ham School.
Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, Services will be held at a later date. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Caroline's name to ., 55 West Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting www.lung.org
Family and friends may share memories at

GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -