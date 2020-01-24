Home

On January 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Francis L. Loving Mom of James (Jean), Marianne Hennessey (Joseph), Brian (Sandy), Caroline Crouse (Greg) and the late Francis (Dee). Grandmom of 14 and Great-grandmom of 26. Sister of Andrew Hawthorne (Bobbi Anne), Mariellen Hawthorne (Jim Furey), the late Roberta Morley (the late Cozy). Caroline will be sadly missed by her sister in law Patricia Tobin and many nieces, nephews, friends and her dog COCO. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday evening, from 6 till 8 P.M., and Tuesday morning, from 9:30 till 10:30 A.M., at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., 19134. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetry. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020
