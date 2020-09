On September 12,2020. Mother of Raymond Thompson. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church 1225 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 - 10 A.M. at the church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice .JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtownwww.murrayfuneralhome.com