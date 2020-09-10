1/
CAROLYN ANN MULDOON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on


Saturday, September 5, 2020. She is survived by her twin sister, Corrine (Thomas) McKinney and sister, Barbara Purol; two brothers, Arthur Muldoon and Gary (Donna) Muldoon; nephew, Thomas; niece, Sarah Arline; as well as other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Carolyn was an attorney and worked as a legal researcher for ALI-ADA in Philadelphia, PA. She was also an avid reader. Friends may call Friday, from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M., at JOHNSON-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Her Funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 11 A.M., at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered atwww.johnsonkennedy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved