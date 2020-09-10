Passed away on
Saturday, September 5, 2020. She is survived by her twin sister, Corrine (Thomas) McKinney and sister, Barbara Purol; two brothers, Arthur Muldoon and Gary (Donna) Muldoon; nephew, Thomas; niece, Sarah Arline; as well as other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Carolyn was an attorney and worked as a legal researcher for ALI-ADA in Philadelphia, PA. She was also an avid reader. Friends may call Friday, from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M., at JOHNSON-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Her Funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 11 A.M., at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered atwww.johnsonkennedy.com