PALAIABorn August 2, 1921, passed August 11, 2020, at the age of 99. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Colonel Ralph Palaia, her son Ralph Palaia, Jr. (Grace) and her grandson David Malecot. Survived by her daughter Lynne Palaia (Brian), her son Richard Palaia (Mary Jo), 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Carolyn was a life-long learner and an accomplished artist. She was born and raised in Phila-delphia where she graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls. During the 1940's and 39's, she worked as a fashion illustrator. Carolyn continued her education at numerous institutes such as the Pennsyl-vania Academy of Fine Arts. She also completed the degree program on The Philosophy and Appreciation of Art at The Barnes Foundation. Later, Carolyn graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Rosemont College and was a member of the Delaware Valley Art League. During her world travels with her husband, Carolyn had the opportunity to paint and study Art History in many places including Italy, Russia and China. Carolyn and Ralph enjoyed living in Drexel Hill and West Chester before later becoming residents of Shannondell at Valley Forge. Visitation will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. atMass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Royersford. Private Interment. The family requests no flowers.View obituaries or send condolences at:

