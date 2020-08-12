1/1
CAROLYN C. (MacNew) ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON
CAROLYN C. (nee MacNew)


Of Fox Chase, age 79, passed away on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by John, her husband of 56 years, children Dorothy Siebels (Daniel) and John (Gloria) and the late Amelia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel J. Siebels, Genevieve Robinson, her siblings Dorothy McBride (Vince) and James MacNew (the late Madeline), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyn graduated from St. Hubert's, Class of 1958. She was employed at Fox Chase Cancer Center as an RN working the overnight shift for 15 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, 10 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Cecilia Church would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved