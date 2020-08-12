ROBINSON





Of Fox Chase, age 79, passed away on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by John, her husband of 56 years, children Dorothy Siebels (Daniel) and John (Gloria) and the late Amelia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel J. Siebels, Genevieve Robinson, her siblings Dorothy McBride (Vince) and James MacNew (the late Madeline), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyn graduated from St. Hubert's, Class of 1958. She was employed at Fox Chase Cancer Center as an RN working the overnight shift for 15 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, 10 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Cecilia Church would be appreciated.

