1/
CAROLYN CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPBELL
CAROLYN F.
passed peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded by her late husband Harold, son David Swenson and grandson David Stevenson in death. She was survived by her daughters Mary (Herb) Bryant, June (William) Jenkins, his sons Robert Swenson, and Thomas Swenson. She is also survived by her grandchildren William (Dana), Thomas Jr. (Hakimah), Lisa, Karen, Kristopher (Erica Joy), Robert, Michael and Jonathan (Samantha). She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA. https://www.pspca.org/;; tribute-memorial-gifts

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved