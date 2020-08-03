CAROLYN CAMPBELL

CAMPBELLCAROLYN F.
passed peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded by her late husband Harold, son David Swenson and grandson David Stevenson in death. She was survived by her daughters Mary (Herb) Bryant, June (William) Jenkins, his sons Robert Swenson, and Thomas Swenson. She is also survived by her grandchildren William (Dana), Thomas Jr. (Hakimah), Lisa, Karen, Kristopher (Erica Joy), Robert, Michael and Jonathan (Samantha). She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA. https://www.pspca.org/
;; tribute-memorial-gifts
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com