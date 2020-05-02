CAROLYN E. (Happ) O'CALLAGHAN
O'CALLAGHAN
CAROLYN E. (nee Happ)
Age 83, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, passed away April 28, 2020, of complications from Corona-virus. She was born and raised in Philadelphia and resided in Willingboro and Cinnaminson, NJ, respectively for 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 64 yrs., James P. O'Callaghan; daughter, Karen Vidovich (Rob) of Shamong Twp, NJ; son, James P. O'Callaghan Jr. (Terry) of Pennsauken, NJ; granddaughters Michelle Vidovich of Shamong, Rachel Vidovich of Williams-town, NJ and Megan O'Callaghan of Baltimore, MD; great-grand-son, RJ of Shamong; sister, Anna Marie Blank (Jere) of Pinehurst, NC and brother, Joe Happ (Kathleen Newton) of Sacramento, CA. Due to current public health restrictions, Interment was private. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.givnish.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carolyn was my ray of sunshine. She was my role model of strength and family values. We talked for hours about so many things. I will miss her so much.
DIANE Loeffler
Friend
