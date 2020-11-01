Of Chestnut Hill, on October 12, 2020 of multiple sclerosis. Born in Raleigh NC, she resided in Philadelphia for 48 years and was preceded in death by her parents, Alwilder Fowler Rowe and Sam Vann Rowe, and her husband David Alexander Hale. Survived by stepchildren, Gretchen (Grant) Nauman, Julie (John) Good; step-grandchild, Grace Isabel Good; and cousin Joyce (Carl) Stargardt, as well as other cousins in VA and NC. Serving The Free Library of Philadelphia for 29 years, her roles included Area Administrator, Public Relations Director, and Assistant Chief of the Extension Division. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118 or to The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, 1901 Vine Street, Suite 111, Philadelphia, PA 19103. (Jacob F. Ruth)



