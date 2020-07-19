1/1
CAROLYN L. (Leighton) CURLEY
CURLEY
CAROLYN L. (nee Leighton)


88, of Wayne, PA on July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sr; devoted mother to Richard Jr. (Patricia), Michael (Joan), Anne (David) Leibig, Carolyn (Richard) McCallus, Maryellen (Christopher) Donnellan, Don (Carol), Stephen, Christine (Scott) Egan; loving grand-mother to 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sister of Rev. Msgr. Donald E. Leighton. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Wednesday July 22, 11 A.M. St Katherine of Siena, Lancaster and Aberdeen Ave. Wayne, PA 19087. In light of Covid 19, there will be no Visitation. Interment Private. Contributions to St Edmonds Home for Children, 320 South Roberts Rd., Rosemont, PA 19010 www.stedmondshome.org Arr.

O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA www.olearyfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
