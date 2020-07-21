1/1
CAROLYN MARIE HATTON
1942 - 2020
HATTON
CAROLYN MARIE


77, of Merion Station PA, transcended her body on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was at her daughter's home in Delaware at the time of her passing from cancer.
Born in Philadelphia on October 14, 1942, Carolyn attended Northeast High School where she was on the swim team. She graduated from Penn State with her Master's degree in Education and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta. She became a teacher and counselor in the Philadelphia school district and was an empathetic soul who just wanted to help everyone.
Carolyn was a spiritual seeker always striving for eternal joy, peace, and love. She found great solace in meditation, the daily affirmations of her beloved Course of Miracles, the teachings of her Gurus, the Mother Mary & The Quakers.
Carolyn found comfort in writing her daily journals, was a fantastic cook, loved music, was a great dancer, and a champion swimmer. Painting and taking nature photographs on her neighborhood walks brought her joy. In the end, she told her family she was not afraid of death and found peace in her mantra, "Nothing is Real, only Love."
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Harold Hatton; and her brother, Gary Hatton. She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law Scott Baver; her brother, Bobby; her sisters-in-law: Kay and Diane; and her nephews: Christopher, Andrew, Bob, and John.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please email ligh...@icloud.com for details. Arrangements are being handled by PARSELL FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORIUM, ATKINS-LODGE CHAPEL, Lewes, DE.
Donations in memory of Carolyn can be made to Longwood Gardens, P.O. Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
"In Him, you have no cares and no concerns, no burdens, no anxiety, no pain, no fear of future and no past regrets. In timelessness, you rest," Course of Miracles, lesson 109 .
Please visit Carolyn's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at

www.parsellfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
