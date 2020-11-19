1/1
Carolyn Payne Langfitt
1928 - 2020
92, a longtime civic activist, passed away at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr on November 17, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, February 21, 1928 to Marie Louise Wilkinson and John Augustus Payne. She met her husband of 52 years, Thomas William Langfitt, MD, while he was in medical school at Johns Hopkins Medical School. She was the Wilmer librarian at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Together they had four sons, Thomas William, Jr. (deceased), David Douglas (Margaret) of Bryn Mawr, John Turner (Emilie) of Rochester, NY, and Frank Davis (Julia) of Surrey, England. She also is survived by eight grandchildren. Services will be private, with a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions of any amount may be sent to Hospital Albert Schweitzer, Haiti (via Grant Foundation, PO Box 81046, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217). CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH www.chadwickmckinney.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
