GOLDMAN
CAROLYN S.
On March 8, 2020. Beloved and devoted daughter of the late Alan and Thelma Lax Goldman. Dear cousin of Lewis (Janis) Lax, Susan (Bob) Frutkin, Jan (Michael) Weiss, and Cindy (Merrill) Reese. Also survived by numerous 2nd cousins and longtime friends. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Wednesday 1:30 P.M. precisely at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Penn Medicine, Ovarian Cancer Research or a .
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020