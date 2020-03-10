Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN GOLDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN S. GOLDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN S. GOLDMAN Notice
GOLDMAN
CAROLYN S.


On March 8, 2020. Beloved and devoted daughter of the late Alan and Thelma Lax Goldman. Dear cousin of Lewis (Janis) Lax, Susan (Bob) Frutkin, Jan (Michael) Weiss, and Cindy (Merrill) Reese. Also survived by numerous 2nd cousins and longtime friends. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Wednesday 1:30 P.M. precisely at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Penn Medicine, Ovarian Cancer Research or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -