Age 92, of Newtown Square, formerly of Wayne, PA died at Dunwoody Village on October 19, 2020. Carolyn grew up in Media, PA, attended Nether Providence High School, Dean College, worked for Smith Kline & French, and completed Red Cross Volunteer Medical Training. Married to the late Robert L. MacDonald, survived by daughters Leslie (Craig) Dundon and Beth (John Collier) MacDonald, PhD., sister of the late Daniel W. Whitfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila, PA 19103. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com