1/1
CAROLYN W. (nee WHITFIELD) MAC DONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of Newtown Square, formerly of Wayne, PA died at Dunwoody Village on October 19, 2020. Carolyn grew up in Media, PA, attended Nether Providence High School, Dean College, worked for Smith Kline & French, and completed Red Cross Volunteer Medical Training. Married to the late Robert L. MacDonald, survived by daughters Leslie (Craig) Dundon and Beth (John Collier) MacDonald, PhD., sister of the late Daniel W. Whitfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila, PA 19103. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved