CANUSO





August 16, 2020 passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home, 4 days before her 95th birthday. Devoted wife of the late Anthony F, daughter of Domenico and Carolyn Caimi and mother to Joe (Trish), Regina (Erwin) and the late Anthony Jr. and Daniel. Grand-mother of Nichole Canuso (Mike), Marisa Canuso-Reiner (Colin), and Antonia Buck (Collin) and great-grandmother to Simon. She was a long time patron of the Arts and an advocate for persons with developmental disabilities and mental health issues. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bancroft Neuro-health, 1255 Caldwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.