1/1
CARRIE R. CANUSO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANUSO
CARRIE R.


August 16, 2020 passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home, 4 days before her 95th birthday. Devoted wife of the late Anthony F, daughter of Domenico and Carolyn Caimi and mother to Joe (Trish), Regina (Erwin) and the late Anthony Jr. and Daniel. Grand-mother of Nichole Canuso (Mike), Marisa Canuso-Reiner (Colin), and Antonia Buck (Collin) and great-grandmother to Simon. She was a long time patron of the Arts and an advocate for persons with developmental disabilities and mental health issues. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bancroft Neuro-health, 1255 Caldwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved