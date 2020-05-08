CARROMELLE EDITH HILL "CONNIE" WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS
CARROMELLE EDITH HILL "CONNIE"
The youngest daughter of Henry and Olivia Hill went Home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1922 in Richmond, Virginia. Connie, as she was fondly referred to, had many interests in life and was a people person. She would sacrifice her time to help others. She was a good listener who gave excellent advice. Connie became the first African American secretary for the Philadelphia School System after writing a letter to First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1944. She was an unsung hero of fairness and equality in America. Connie, through her marriage to Willie (Bill) Williams on June 29, 1946 was the proud mother of two sons Craig and Keith. Both were the loves of her life! Although life dealt some hard blows in losing both her sons, she stood up to them with grace and gratitude. She took them like the strong women she was and came through with a smile!
Connie was a long-time member of White Rock Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She is survived by her granddaughter Tiffany Williams Adams, a great grandson Michael Adams, nephew John (Jackie) Hill and his wife Kathy, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by her sister Hortense. Arrs. byIVAN M. KIMBLE F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivan M. Kimble Funeral Home - Philadelphia
53rd & Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
(215) 878-6990
