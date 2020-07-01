CARYN (Neff) LEVITSKY
LEVITSKY
CARYN (nee Neff)
June 30, 2020. Wife of Dr. Carl Levitsky. Mother of Sarah Levitsky. Sister of Michael and the late Sheldon (Millicent) Neff. Aunt of Jessica Tischler and Matthew Neff. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA (Sec. 11). Contributions in her memory may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center or Jane & Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute at Jefferson Health.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
