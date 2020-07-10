1/1
CATHERINE ANN "Kay" (McLaughlin) GENTILE
1943 - 2020
GENTILE
CATHERINE ANN "KAY"
(nee McLaughlin)


Born on October 7, 1943, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jack Gentile. Loving mother of Jim (MaryAnn), Joanna (Dan), Michael (Linda), Jeannine (David) and Rob (Jennifer). Proud and adoring grandmother of twelve grand-children Jaclyn, Michael, Jim, Brandon, Natalie, Julia, Gabrielle, Rob, Jenna, Jack, Bella and Anthony and one great-grand-child Dylan. She was pre-deceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth McLaughlin and brothers Michael (Mickey), Fran, George (Bucky) and David and sister Elizabeth (Betty). She is survived by brothers Jerry and Joe and sisters Marge, Mary Ellen and Rosemarie (Rosie). Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Sunday, July 12, 2020 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA and Monday 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Road, Penn Wynne, PA. Interment is private. Masks are to be worn to both the viewing and Funeral Mass and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Lankenau Hospital Pulmonary Dept., 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUL
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Presentation BVM Church
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Presentation BVM Church
