Born on October 7, 1943, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jack Gentile. Loving mother of Jim (MaryAnn), Joanna (Dan), Michael (Linda), Jeannine (David) and Rob (Jennifer). Proud and adoring grandmother of twelve grand-children Jaclyn, Michael, Jim, Brandon, Natalie, Julia, Gabrielle, Rob, Jenna, Jack, Bella and Anthony and one great-grand-child Dylan. She was pre-deceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth McLaughlin and brothers Michael (Mickey), Fran, George (Bucky) and David and sister Elizabeth (Betty). She is survived by brothers Jerry and Joe and sisters Marge, Mary Ellen and Rosemarie (Rosie). Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Sunday, July 12, 2020 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. atand Monday 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Road, Penn Wynne, PA. Interment is private. Masks are to be worn to both the viewing and Funeral Mass and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Lankenau Hospital Pulmonary Dept., 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated.

