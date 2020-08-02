LYMAN





Age 79, died on July 17, 2020, after a long illness. Cathy served the students of Philadelphia for thirty-seven years, first as a teacher, later as a school counselor. She taught at Stetson Junior High School and taught English at University City High School, where students voted her favorite teacher. She then became a counselor at Sharswood Elementary School. After retiring from the School District of Philadelphia, Cathy became a counselor at Northeast Catholic High School, where she served until the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed North in 2010.Born in Hazleton, PA, daughter of the late Cletus M. and Anita B. Lyman, Cathy had many educational accomplishments. She is preceded in death by her sister Rosemary L. Umbriac, and is survived by her sister Alice J. Lyman, and her brother Cletus P. Lyman, both of Philadelphia, and niece Mae Umbriac (Andrew Tubley), grand-niece Alice Tubley and grand-nephew Joseph Tubley, all of San Francisco. A private service was held on July 23, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, Phila. Instead of flowers, friends are asked to donate to University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital, 3900 Spruce St., Phila, PA 19104 in Cathy's memory as she had a great love for animals.

