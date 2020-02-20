|
|
SARGENT
CATHERINE ANNE (nee Wilson)
On Feb. 18, 2020, of Narberth. Wife of the late John. Mother of John, Tom, Catherine, Joe and the late William Sargent. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd, 11 A.M. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 Woodbine Ave., Narberth, PA 19072. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the above named church would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020