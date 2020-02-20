Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
196 Woodbine Ave.
Narberth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE SARGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE ANNE (Wilson) SARGENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE ANNE (Wilson) SARGENT Notice
SARGENT
CATHERINE ANNE (nee Wilson)
On Feb. 18, 2020, of Narberth. Wife of the late John. Mother of John, Tom, Catherine, Joe and the late William Sargent. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd, 11 A.M. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 Woodbine Ave., Narberth, PA 19072. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the above named church would be appreciated.

STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Family Owned since 1822

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -