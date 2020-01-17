Home

CATHERINE E. (Campbell) KELLY

CATHERINE E. (Campbell) KELLY Notice
KELLY
CATHERINE E. (nee Campbell)


Of South Phila., passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving Mother of Joe, John, Michael, Kathleen and Patrick. Also survived by 2 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 20th at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts., Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 10-10:50 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
