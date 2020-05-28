My condolences go out to Cass' family and friends. Cass was the sweetest person. While at St. Rose, she was the caretaker of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima, and allowed me to take the statue home a few times a year. Cass always gave big hugs, and never departed without an "I love you." I will miss her dearly, especially her warmth and friendship.

God bless you, Cass.

Chris Price