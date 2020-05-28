My condolences go out to Cass' family and friends. Cass was the sweetest person. While at St. Rose, she was the caretaker of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima, and allowed me to take the statue home a few times a year. Cass always gave big hugs, and never departed without an "I love you." I will miss her dearly, especially her warmth and friendship.
God bless you, Cass.
FARRELL
CATHERINE "CASS"
(nee McGovern)
On May 23, 2020, formerly of Haddon Heights and Audubon, NJ. Born and raised in Camden, NJ along with her six siblings Mary Laxton, Marguerite McGettigan, James McGovern, Hughie Reilly, Michael McGovern, and Charles McGovern by her Irish immigrant parents, Michael and Margaret McGovern. Former wife of John "Jack" Farrell. Survived by her five children and their spouses Gregory Farrell, Gina Farrell White, Timothy Farrell, Mary Flanagan, Dean Evans, Elizabeth and John Nero, and Megan Farrell and Dave Longaker, her 10 grandchildren and spouses Greg and Brittany Farrell, Gary and Ivette Farrell, Samantha Nero, Theresa and JJ Mills, John A. Nero, Dean Evans, Jr., Shawn Evans, Michael Evans, Ryleigh Longaker, and Nate Longaker and six great-grandchildren Jazyln Farrell, Anthony Farrell, Evelyn Larocca, Hunter Mills, Haleigh Mills, and Giovanni Farrell along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins in the US and Ireland. Private services will be held for the family on Monday, June 1st through HEALEY FUNERAL HOME with private burial at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be planned in the future to celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Cass' name to the First Way office in Woodbury, NJ or the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters of Philadelphia (Pink Nuns), or a charity of your choice. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.