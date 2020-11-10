1/
Catherine (nee Roland) Gormley
Nov. 7, 2020. Age 92. Wife of the late John G. Devoted mother of Eileen (Peter) Franco, Joseph (Kathy), Kate (Jim) Fields, Mary (Vince) Pacitti, Jackie (John) Hagan, John and Maureen (Bob) Hofmeister. Also survived by her 19 beloved grandchildren and 12 cherished great-grandchildren. She is an adored sister to her 6 siblings and predeceased by 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Fri. 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Resurrection Cem. To share a memory of Catherine, please visit: www.tjfluehr.com.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
