CATHERINE "CASS" (Vojtelwicz) GUERRIERI
GUERRIERI
CATHERINE "CASS"
(nee Vojtelwicz)
Of Springfield, PA age 85 on April 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter Donna McCalla (Joe) and beloved grandchildren Chelsea (Greg) and Joey, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Rick, parents, Sarah Fitzgerald and Adam Wojtelwicz along with her sister Patricia (Craven) and brother Adam Wojtelwicz.
Catherine was born and raised in South Philadelphia. She attended St. Monica Grade School and John. W. Hallahan Catholic High School. She met the love of her life, Rick Guerrieri, on a street corner in South Philadelphia. They were married on November 7th, 1953 and had celebrated 63 years of marriage prior to his death in April, 2017. She worked at Philadelphia Joint Board Federal Credit Union, advancing from a bookkeeper to manager before her retirement in 1997. She spent many years summering in Ventnor, NJ at the family shore house with extended family and friends. Many wonderful times were spent at the beach and water skiing in the back bays.
Once the grandchildren arrived, her life became dedicated to their happiness. Vacations at the shore, traveling to different amusement parks, and her "Happy Place", Disney World were her focus. There is no place on earth that she loved more than Disney, making memories with her family. When not vacationing, her favorite past time was traveling to her grandchildren's sporting events and never missed any. She loved doing crossword puzzles, and loved her Eagles. She was thrilled to see them win the Superbowl in 2018.
"Mom-mom" as she was known to many, will be greatly missed for the love she showed to everyone she encountered.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services and Interment are private. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
