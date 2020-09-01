1/
Catherine Hurley (nee SantaMaria) Marshall
Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Marshall, Jr. Devoted mother of Joseph W. "Chip" (Filomela), Catherine Hurley Bean (Richard), James Mark (Lisa Liacouras), Elizabeth Anne DiStefano (the late Robert), Matthew (Bonnie), Stephen (Jill) and the late John Anthony and Mary Brooke. Dear sister of Laine SantaMaria and Elena Brazer. Loving grandmother of Anne (Jeremy), Sandy (Patrick), Amy, John (Deanna), Peter, Pete, Dana (Dave), Sam, Jack, Hal, Alice, Leigh and Nick, great-grandmother of Charlie and Nathan. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Philadelphia PA 19148.McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmoremcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
