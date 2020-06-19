CATHERINE J. (Hamilton) MYERS
MYERS
CATHERINE J. (nee Hamilton)
On June 17, 2020, age 98, formerly of MBS parish, SW Phila. Cherished wife of the late Myron Myers. Beloved mother of Maureen McCarrick, Kathleen Holton (Tom), David Myers (Pat), Ann Rosenberg (Jim), Tommy Myers, Theresa Browne (Mike), Joe Myers (Jean), Eileen Burns and the late Janey Solitario and Susie Pernie. Grandmother of 29 (predeceased by Eamon Duffin), great grandmother of 41, great-great grandmother of 1. Prede-ceased by dearest sister, Mary Reilly. Due to the pandemic, services limited to family only.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
