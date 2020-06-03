CATHERINE Kay (Dornisch) GRAHAM
1923 - 2020
GRAHAM
CATHERINE Kay (nee Dornisch)
Sunday, May 31, 2020, age 96, Catherine peacefully left this world to join her beloved husband Ed. She was a loving mother to Edward (Margaret) and Kathleen Taylor (Charlie). Grandmother of Peggy Ann, Jeffrey, Eddie, David, Michael and Maureen and Great grand-mother to Nicolette, Justin, Michaela, Karsen, Liam and Mackenzie. Born and raised in Phila. alongside her sister Marge, and brothers John and Jim. Catherine decided she wanted to be referred to as "Kay" at her first job at Montco Food.
A few years later she met the love of her life at a USO dance and the rest is history. They settled in the Harrowgate section of Phila. and were active members in the St. Joan of Arc parish. Catherine loved her home on Castor Avenue and had a happy, content life due to her faith, family, and friends and neighbors. She and her sister Marge started our yearly family vacations that began in Avalon in the early 60s and then moved to Wildwood Crest for the past 40 plus years, a tradition which still continues in our family through the generations.
Due to the COVID crisis, funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's name may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 1385 Chews Landing Rd, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021 www.heartlandhospicefund.org whose care and compassion gave us great comfort during this difficult time. A special thank you to the staff at Jefferson Kennedy Care Center in Washington Township, NJ for the excellent care of Catherine the past seven years. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
