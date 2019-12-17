Home

DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. - West Chester - West Chester
25 S. Worthington Street
West Chester, PA 19382
610-696-4812
CATHERINE ROBINSON
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E Church
50 S. Merion Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E Church
50 S. Merion Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
CATHERINE LEE ROBINSON


1939 - 2019
CATHERINE LEE ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON
CATHERINE LEE


Of Haverford, was born on April 6, 1939, the only child and devoted daughter of Vivian Robinson. She was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Catherine taught at the elementary, college and graduate school level for 33 years in North Philadelphia. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Bethel A.M.E Church, 50 S. Merion Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA, with a viewing from 9 - 10 A.M. The interment will be at the Gulph Christian Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Uplifting Life Services are being provided by DeBAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES, INC., OF BRYN MAWR, 610-696-4812,

www.debaptiste.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
