ROBINSON
CATHERINE LEE
Of Haverford, was born on April 6, 1939, the only child and devoted daughter of Vivian Robinson. She was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Catherine taught at the elementary, college and graduate school level for 33 years in North Philadelphia. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Bethel A.M.E Church, 50 S. Merion Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA, with a viewing from 9 - 10 A.M. The interment will be at the Gulph Christian Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Uplifting Life Services are being provided by DeBAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES, INC., OF BRYN MAWR, 610-696-4812,
www.debaptiste.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019