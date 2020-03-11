Home

77, of Glenside passed away on March 9, 2020. Wife of John J. Mother of John, Kathy and Debbie. Catherine was a very sincere, caring, thoughtful soul, who touched many lives. She will be dearly missed. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Friday after 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the 1818 Market St, Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
