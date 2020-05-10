McCAULEY
CATHERINE (nee Campoli)
Age 95, originally of Flourtown and later Hatfield, PA passed away on May 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank McCauley. Loving mother to Frank McCauley, Jr. (Judy) and Patti Shirey (Tim). Cherished MomMom to Michelle Noga (Tom), Chris McCauley (Jackie), Kaitlyn and Matthew Shirey. Great MomMom to Jillian and Margaret Noga. Survived by brother Philip Campoli, and by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring in-laws. Predeceased by her parents, Sandy and Rose Campoli; and siblings Albert and Louis Campoli and Mary (Sissy) Camp.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, Chalfont and Interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery are both private. Catherine was an active member and volunteer of both St. Genevieve and St. Maria Goretti Parishes. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in Catherine's name to The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal (CAMM), 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144. JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.